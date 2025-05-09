Lane closures on the A27 in East Sussex, which have caused weeks of delays for motorists, have been lifted earlier than planned.

National Highways said its work on the A27 at Stanmer – to ‘improve the drainage, replace barriers and resurfacing’ – ‘progressed well’.

The original completion date was June 6 – ten weeks after the works began – but the majority of the works have been finished more than three weeks early.

"By working both day and night shifts we have been able to reduce the duration of the work and are now due to finish earlier than originally planned,” a spokesperson said.

With the barrier work completed, a series of overnight closures were used to remove the temporary barrier in stages.

This allowed both lanes to open on the westbound A27 on Sunday, May 11 and both lanes on the eastbound on Wednesday, May 14. To remove the temporary barriers, the A27 was closed overnight, between 8pm on May 13 and 6am on May 14.

The final resurfacing will be carried out overnight on Friday, May 16, National Highways said.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place via the A23 and A270.