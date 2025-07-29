A27 Shoreham Bypass partially blocked following collision
The A27 in Shoreham is partially blocked due to a collision this morning (Tuesday, July 29).
There are currently delays of nine minutes, and increasing, between Upper West Lane and A270 Upper Shoreham Road, according to AA Traffic News.
Traffic is also congested on the A27 near Broadwater.
