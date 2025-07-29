A27 Shoreham Bypass partially blocked following collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
The A27 in Shoreham is partially blocked due to a collision this morning (Tuesday, July 29).

Traffic is queueing eastbound on the Shoreham Bypass at A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

There are currently delays of nine minutes, and increasing, between Upper West Lane and A270 Upper Shoreham Road, according to AA Traffic News.

Traffic is also congested on the A27 near Broadwater.

The incident comes hours after the road reopened following a serious collision involving a lorry yesterday.

Related topics:ShorehamA27TrafficBroadwater

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice