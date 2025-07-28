Emergency services were called at around 9.35am on the morning of July 28 to reports of a collision on the A27 Shoreham by-pass.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue service mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene, and firefighters made the scene safe after crews found one lorry leaking fuel.

One patient was assessed on the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further checks, according to SECAmb.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, with National Highways stating that the ‘road needs fully resurfacing’ before reopening.

But at 4.30am today, National Highways confirmed the road had reopened.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Emergency resurfacing works are now complete and the #A27 has re-opened westbound between #A293 #Hangleton & #A270 #Holmbush near #Shoreham #Brighton.

“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”

In a statement released shortly after the incident, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 9.34am we were called to a road traffic collision involving two lorries on the A27 Westbound near Holmbush.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found one lorry leaking fuel. Firefighters made the scene safe.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“The A27 Westbound is currently closed between Hove and Shoreham and people are being advised to avoid the area.”

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “I can confirm SECAmb was called at approximately 9.35am today (28 July) following reports of a collision involving two lorries on the A27 Shoreham by-pass.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and one patient, whose injuries are not thought to be serious, was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further checks.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said “Emergency services are attending the scene of a collision on the A27 Westbound, just after the Southwick Tunnel.

“The collision happened around 9.30am this morning (28 July) and involved two HGVs.

“No serious injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Since its reopening, a separate incident on the A27 in Shoreham saw the road partially blocked. You can read more about that here.

