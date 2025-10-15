Temporary traffic lights are in place on Warren Road to allow for UK Power Networks to carry out roadworks.
The power company is reportedly providing a pedestrian walkway, according to one.network.
AA Traffic News shows congestion on all approaches this morning (Thursday, October 16). A permit authorised by National Highways ends today at 6pm.
Last night (Wednesday, October 15), traffic was described as ‘chaos’ by freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell.
His photos taken with a drone show the congestion from above.
UK Power Networks has been contacted for a statement.
1. TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING
