A27: Temporary traffic lights in Worthing cause traffic 'chaos'

By Henry Bryant and Megan Baker
Published 15th Oct 2025, 18:01 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 07:39 BST
Construction on part of the A27 in Worthing has caused traffic ‘chaos’.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Warren Road to allow for UK Power Networks to carry out roadworks.

The power company is reportedly providing a pedestrian walkway, according to one.network.

AA Traffic News shows congestion on all approaches this morning (Thursday, October 16). A permit authorised by National Highways ends today at 6pm.

Last night (Wednesday, October 15), traffic was described as ‘chaos’ by freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell.

His photos taken with a drone show the congestion from above.

UK Power Networks has been contacted for a statement.

Traffic chaos on Worthing A27 road as pictures show 'vehicle gridlock'

1. TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING

Traffic chaos on Worthing A27 road as pictures show 'vehicle gridlock' Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING

2. Traffic chaos on Worthing A27 road as pictures show 'vehicle gridlock'

TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING

3. Traffic chaos on Worthing A27 road as pictures show 'vehicle gridlock'

TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING

4. Traffic chaos on Worthing A27 road as pictures show 'vehicle gridlock'

TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Related topics:A27National Highways
