The A27 will close for repair works, overnight, on a key route in Sussex.

This comes after a ‘technology issue’ was discovered, in the Southwick Tunnel, by National Highways.

The road between the A270 (Shoreham) and the A293 (Portslade) remained closed for much of Friday (February 14) after planned night-time roadworks ‘overrun their pre-agreed end time of 6am’.

By 1.40pm, the road had fully reopened eastbound but remained closed westbound.

Traffic chaos was reported after overnight roadworks overran on the A27 between A270 (Shoreham) and the A293 (Portslade). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A social media update by National Highways: South-East at 3.30pm read: “The A27 westbound remains closed between A270 Shoreham and A293 Portslade due to an ongoing technology issue following planned works last night.

"There is approximately one mile of congestion on approach to the closure.”

At 1.20am on Saturday, an X update read: “The A27 westbound (Southwick Tunnel) is NOW OPEN between A270 Shoreham & A293 Portslade.

“One lane (of two) remains closed due to an ongoing technology issue within the tunnel.”

At 3.45pm on Sunday, it was reported that lane one was still closed – but overnight repair works are planned.

The update read: “The lane closure is expected to remain ongoing until the evening of Monday, February 17 where a full planned closure will be implemented for repair work.”

This comes after a spokesperson told Sussex World on Friday: “On completion of maintenance work in Southwick Tunnel the variable message signs were subsequently found to not be working. The eastbound section of the tunnel was opened to traffic at approximately 1.30pm but remains closed westbound for safety reasons.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused to those travelling in the area and are working with our contractors to get this fixed and the road fully reopened as quickly as possible."