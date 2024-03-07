Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.

This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.

In addition to this AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Chichester By-Pass at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The A27 is still closed at the current moment (Thursday, March 7).

