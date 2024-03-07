A27 updates: is the road still closed near Chichester?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.
This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.
In addition to this AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Chichester By-Pass at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). On the roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 7.49am and comes after the news that a section of the A27 will remain closed this morning due to flooding.
Sussex World have approached Southern Water and the National Highway for comment. Updates are set to follow the rest of this article. Keep checking back with us.