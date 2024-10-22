A27: West Sussex County Council wants conversation with government about tackling congestion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex County Council wants to open a conversation with the government about tackling congestion on the A27.

Earlier this year, plans for a bypass at Arundel were scrapped by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, having been deferred by the previous government.

The £320m project was one of several which were axed, with Ms Reeves telling the House of Commons: “If we cannot afford it, we cannot do it.”

The issue was debated during a meeting of the full council on Friday (October 18), having been tabled by Simon Oakley (Con, Chichester East).

Mr Oakley said: “The government took the decision without consulting the relevant local authorities or businesses and did not offer any other compensation measures to alleviate the growing congestion along the A27 corridor from Chichester to Shoreham and the consequent increasing pressure on the local road network.

“Improvements to the A27 in West Sussex have been frequently cited by local businesses as their main priority in order to improve productivity and economic growth along this part of the South coast.

“These issues will be compounded by government proposals with regards increased housing development targets.”

Leader Paul Marshall agreed, saying congestion on the A27 was ‘a huge impediment’ to the county’s economic growth.

He added: “It’s not just a challenge for the south of this county, it also impacts the whole of the county.

“When you look at the additional housing targets and the housing building that’s going to be taking place, that’s going to [add] more pressure.”

After voting down a couple of amendments, the majority of councillors supported the motion calling on Mr Marshall to write to the Prime Minister expressing ‘the gravest concern’ of the council and local businesses regarding the cancellation.

He will also ask for a meeting between the county council , other parties and the Highways Minister to discuss government plans ‘to provide real and lasting improvements’ for long-term resolution to congestion and safety issues along the A27.

Mr Oakley: “I wish the leader the best of luck in trying to get the new government to listen, given the decision-dodging treatment governments have given the A27 over the last few decades.

“It appears the policy is ‘you are going to get the development but without major transport improvements, regardless of the increased congestion and consequent adverse effects on productivity, the economy and environment.”