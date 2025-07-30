A27 Westbound and several Sussex routes set for overnight closures
The A21 will be closed in both directions north of the John’s Cross roundabout, meaning no through route between John’s Cross and Hurst Green, while the A27 westbound entry and exit slip roads at Falmer will also be shut.
In addition to this, the A27 westbound will be closed between the Shoreham flyover (A283 junction) and the Manor roundabout in Lancing, and both directions of the A27 will be shut between the Pevensey Services roundabout and the Stone Cross roundabout at the A22 Golden Jubilee Way junction.
Meanwhile, the A273 Clayton Hill will be closed both ways, and Warren Hill in Eastbourne will also be shut in both directions from 7 pm.
Lastly, the B2192 will be closed between the Halland roundabout and Cross in Hand near Heathfield from 9 pm until 6 am on Thursday, July 31.
Drivers are urged to check routes before travelling and expect possible delays.
