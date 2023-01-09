Motorists travelling towards Chichester will face a closures on the A27 this evening due to maintenance.

National Highways will be carrying out resurfacing work from today (January 9) until next month at Havant Bypass. Maintenance will take place between the A2030 junction and Portsbridge Roundabout at Portsmouth.

It follows the closure of the westbound carriageway of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester which took place at the weekend.

A statement from National Highways said: “We’ll be doing this work at night when there is less traffic on the road. We’ll need to fully close the A27 westbound from the A2030 junction to the Portsbridge Roundabout on weeknights between 9pm and 6am from Monday 9 January to the morning of Saturday 11 February 2023.”

A27 at Havant bypass. Picture: Google Street View.

Diversion routes will be in place to continue the flow of traffic. Drivers will be routed via A2030 Eastern Road and Havant Road to the M27 junction 12.

Any non-motorway traffic will be signposted via A27 to the Portsbridge Roundabout. Planned overnight closures will also be taking place later this month on the A27 eastbound between the Fishbourne Roundabout and Emsworth.

National Highways said its progress has taken longer than expected due to wet weather at the end of last week and low temperatures. The aim of the maintenance work is to make the road safer.

“The road is made up of several layers, and we’ve found that we need to do more work than we expected to the layers below the surface,” National Highways added. The closures on the eastbound route will happen between 8pm and 6am, from January 30 to February 11.