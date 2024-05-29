Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been a report of a crash on the A271 in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, May 29).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on Windmill Hill Road/Boreham Street.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A271 both ways from Joes Lane to Tilley Lane.”