A271 crash: heavy traffic on major East Sussex road after reports of two-car collision
There has been a report of a crash on the A271 in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, May 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on Windmill Hill Road/Boreham Street.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A271 both ways from Joes Lane to Tilley Lane.”
The incident was first reported at 3.14pm.
