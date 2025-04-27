A271 crash: road near East Sussex town affected both ways after report of collision
There have been reports of a crash near Hailsham this morning (Sunday, April 27).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened between Hailsham and Magham Down.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash on A271 New Road both ways around Hellingly/Cowbech Turn off. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 10.10am.