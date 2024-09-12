There have been reports of a crash on a road near a Sussex hospice this morning (Thursday, September 12).

AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A272 at North Chailey and was first reported at about 10.15am.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and delays due to crash, a car and a van involved on A272 Lewes Road both ways from Wivelsfield Green turn off to The Hospice turning.”

The nearby hospice is the St Peter & St James Hospice. The live map is still showing very slow moving traffic in the area neat the Chailey Heritage Foundation. Sussex Police have been approached for more information.