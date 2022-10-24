A272 in Bolney now clear after reports of crash involving three cars
There have been reports that the A272 in Bolney is clear again following an earlier collision this afternoon (Monday, October 24).
AA Traffic News said at 1.30pm that there was queueing traffic due to a crash involving three cars.
The road was affected both ways between Wineham Lane and Bolney Chapel Road.
Sussex Police said a three-car collision was reported just before 2.15pm.
A police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for a short time while emergency services attended the scene and has since reopened. Minor injuries.”