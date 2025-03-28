A272 in Haywards Heath partially blocked after crash involving car and bus
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A272 in Haywards Heath is partially blocked this afternoon (Friday, March 28) following reports of a crash involving a car and a bus.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic near Hurstwood Lane.
AA Traffic News said: “A car and a bus involved on A272 Northbound around Old Farm Close.”
The incident was first reported at 4.28pm.