A272 in Haywards Heath partially blocked after crash involving car and bus

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 17:11 BST
The A272 in Haywards Heath is partially blocked this afternoon (Friday, March 28) following reports of a crash involving a car and a bus.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic near Hurstwood Lane.

AA Traffic News said: “A car and a bus involved on A272 Northbound around Old Farm Close.”

The incident was first reported at 4.28pm.

