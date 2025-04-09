A272 in Sussex partially blocked after reports of crash involving two cars

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 18:13 BST
There have been reports that the A272 at Newick is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, April 9).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is queueing after the incident at about 4pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Two vehicles involved on A272 The Green Eastbound at Church Road.”

