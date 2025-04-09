A272 in Sussex partially blocked after reports of crash involving two cars
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports that the A272 at Newick is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, April 9).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is queueing after the incident at about 4pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Two vehicles involved on A272 The Green Eastbound at Church Road.”