A272 incident: Horsebox and motorbike collide in West Sussex
A road in West Sussex was closed for hours after a collision on Tuesday (August 15).
A horsebox and a motorbike were involved in a collision on the A272, by the Lodsworth turning – between Midhurst and Petworth – around 3pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A272 between Petworth and Midhurst around 3.15pm on Tuesday (August 15) following a collision involving a horsebox and a motorcycle.
“The motorcyclist was passed into the care of the ambulance service and the road was closed temporarily to allow the carriageway to be cleared.”
The road reopened on Tuesday evening.