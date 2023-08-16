BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

A272 incident: Horsebox and motorbike collide in West Sussex

A road in West Sussex was closed for hours after a collision on Tuesday (August 15).
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST

A horsebox and a motorbike were involved in a collision on the A272, by the Lodsworth turning – between Midhurst and Petworth – around 3pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A272 between Petworth and Midhurst around 3.15pm on Tuesday (August 15) following a collision involving a horsebox and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist was passed into the care of the ambulance service and the road was closed temporarily to allow the carriageway to be cleared.”

The road reopened on Tuesday evening.

Related topics:PoliceMidhurstPetworthSussex Police