A272 partially blocked after collision in West Sussex
A collision has been reported in Mid Sussex.
According to AA Traffic News, the incident happened on the A272 at Bolney around 5pm on Easter Monday (April 21).
The AA reported that A272 Cowfold Road is ‘partially blocked’.
This has reportedly resulted in ‘heavy traffic’, eastbound from Bolney Chapel Road to A23 (Bolney Cross).
