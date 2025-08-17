A272 partially blocked after due to ‘stalled vehicle’ near Petworth in West Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 13:18 BST
There have been reports of heavy traffic on part of the A272 in West Sussex today (Sunday, April 17).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the issue is near Petworth.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A272 Midhurst Road at A285 Station Road. On the roundabout.”

It was first reported at 11.17am and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing queueing traffic at 1.15pm.

Related topics:Petworth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice