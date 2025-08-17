A272 partially blocked after due to ‘stalled vehicle’ near Petworth in West Sussex
There have been reports of heavy traffic on part of the A272 in West Sussex today (Sunday, April 17).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the issue is near Petworth.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A272 Midhurst Road at A285 Station Road. On the roundabout.”
It was first reported at 11.17am and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing queueing traffic at 1.15pm.