A272 partially blocked in East Sussex after report of ‘stalled truck’

There have been reports of a stalled truck at Maresfield this afternoon (Wednesday, July 23).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said recovery work is underway.

They said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to recovery work and stalled truck on A272 at A22. On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 2.50pm and the live map was still showing congestion at 4.10pm.

At 3.55pm AA Traffic News reported queueing traffic on the A22 northbound at the B2026.