A272 partially blocked in Mid Sussex after ‘obstruction’ reported: traffic moving slowly

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 18:47 BST
Traffic is moving slowly on a road near Haywards Heath this evening (Friday, August 29).

An AA Traffic News message at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A272 Haywards Heath Road at Scaynes Hill is partially blocked.

It said: “Queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A272 Haywards Heath Road both ways near the petrol station.”

The issue was first reported at 4pm and traffic was still moving slowly in the area at 6.40pm.

