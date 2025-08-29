A272 partially blocked in Mid Sussex after ‘obstruction’ reported: traffic moving slowly

Traffic is moving slowly on a road near Haywards Heath this evening (Friday, August 29).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An AA Traffic News message at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A272 Haywards Heath Road at Scaynes Hill is partially blocked.

It said: “Queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A272 Haywards Heath Road both ways near the petrol station.”

The issue was first reported at 4pm and traffic was still moving slowly in the area at 6.40pm.