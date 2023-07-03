A busy main road in West Sussex has been closed in rush hour following a traffic collision this evening (Monday, July 3).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on social media, just before 5pm, that the A272 Station Road at Cowfold is ‘currently closed in both directions’ following a road traffic collision.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“We would urge drivers to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

According to AA Traffic News, ‘severe delays’ are increasing on A272 Station Road westbound, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.

Delays are also reportedly building on A24 Worthing Road southbound between Mill Straight and Kippens Lane.

