A272 to be 'closed for some time' in West Sussex as firefighters join response to emergency incident during rush hour

A busy main road in West Sussex has been closed in rush hour following a traffic collision this evening (Monday, July 3).
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:31 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on social media, just before 5pm, that the A272 Station Road at Cowfold is ‘currently closed in both directions’ following a road traffic collision.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“We would urge drivers to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

According to AA Traffic News, ‘severe delays’ are increasing on A272 Station Road westbound, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.

Delays are also reportedly building on A24 Worthing Road southbound between Mill Straight and Kippens Lane.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock imageSussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock image
Sussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock image

