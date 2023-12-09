A280 closed in West Sussex after incident involving lorry
According to AA Traffic News, the A280 at Long Furlong – near Worthing – is closed both ways after a heavy goods vehicle left the carriageway this morning (Saturday, December 9).
An AA report read: “Road closed due to recovery work on A280 Long Furlong Westbound from A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout) to Michelgrove Lane.
"A lorry has reportedly gone off the road. Traffic is coping well.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the A280 by using the A24 through Findon Valley.
Meanwhile, the AA has reported that delays are increasing on A27 Warren Road, eastbound between A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) and Links Road.