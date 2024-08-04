A280 crash in West Sussex: heavy traffic on A27 roundabout reported after collision
There has been heavy traffic reported on the A280 in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, August 4).
AA Traffic News at /www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A280 at A27 Arundel Road (Angmering / Clapham junction).”
AA Traffic News said the issue is on the roundabout and was first reported at 3.12pm.
