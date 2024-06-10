Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are reports of delays on a key road in West Sussex this evening (Monday, June 10) after a crash.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said two cars were involved in the collision on the A281 Brighton Road.

AA Traffic News said the road is affected ‘both ways from Nuthurst Road to Church Road’. They said: “Road was closed at around 17:05 affecting traffic travelling between Cowfold and Horsham.”