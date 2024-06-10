A281 crash in West Sussex: reports of delays after incident involving two cars
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are reports of delays on a key road in West Sussex this evening (Monday, June 10) after a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said two cars were involved in the collision on the A281 Brighton Road.
AA Traffic News said the road is affected ‘both ways from Nuthurst Road to Church Road’. They said: “Road was closed at around 17:05 affecting traffic travelling between Cowfold and Horsham.”
The incident was first reported at 3.34pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.