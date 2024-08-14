Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been heavy traffic reported near Woodmancote in West Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, August 14)

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 4.22pm: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two accident involved on A281 both ways at Clappers Lane.”

The AA Traffic News live map is still showing heavy traffic on the A281.