A281 crash: road to Horsham affected after report of collision involving car and a motorbike
A car and a motorbike have been involved in a crash on the A281 this morning (Thursday, January 18).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A281 Guildford Road both ways at Loxwood Road.”
AA Traffic News added that the incident was first reported at about 6.30am and said traffic is coping well at the moment.