The emergency services have responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the A283 in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said the emergency services are ‘dealing with a three-car collision’ that closed the A283 Steyning Road near the old cement works ‘for a while’.

"It is not believed that anyone has sustained serious injuries at this time,” a police spokesperson said, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday (October 22).

"Traffic remains heavy in the area while the incident continues to be dealt with.”

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, the A283 was closed both ways between Shoreham Cloverleaf roundabout and Bramber. Photo: Stock image / National World

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) responded to the incident at 2.40pm.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm SECAmb responded to reports of a RTC at Steyning Road, Shoreham.

"Ambulance crews attended in support of Sussex Police, where two patients were reported to have minor injuries.”

An updated AA Traffic News report reads: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A283 Steyning Road both ways from A2037 Shoreham Road to A27 Shoreham By-pass (Steyning turn-off). Sensors show traffic is now able to pass the scene.”

Delays are reportedly increasing on Old Shoreham Road westbound between A27 Shoreham Bypass (Steyning turn-off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).

Vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of ten mph.