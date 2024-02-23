A283 crash: report of two cars involved in collision on Steyning By Pass
There has been a report of a two-vehicle crash this evening (Friday, February 23) on the A283.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways between A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) and A2037 Shoreham Road.”
The incident was first reported at 4.54pm.