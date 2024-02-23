BREAKING

A283 crash: report of two cars involved in collision on Steyning By Pass

There has been a report of a two-vehicle crash this evening (Friday, February 23) on the A283.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways between A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) and A2037 Shoreham Road.”

The incident was first reported at 4.54pm.