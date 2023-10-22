A283 in West Sussex closed after collision; A27 partially blocked after separate incident

The emergency services have responded to two collisions in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, October 22).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A283 Old Shoreham Road is reportedly closed in both directions after a collision.

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Old Shoreham Road both ways from Freehold Street to A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, there has been another road traffic incident on the A27 Chichester Bypass.

Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”

Traffic is also slow on the A27 in Arundel.