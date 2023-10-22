BREAKING
A283 in West Sussex closed after collision; A27 partially blocked after separate incident

The emergency services have responded to two collisions in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, October 22).
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 16:44 BST
The A283 Old Shoreham Road is reportedly closed in both directions after a collision.

An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Old Shoreham Road both ways from Freehold Street to A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn-off).

Meanwhile, there has been another road traffic incident on the A27 Chichester Bypass.

Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)
Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”

Traffic is also slow on the A27 in Arundel.

The AA reported: “Delays increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road. Average speed ten mph.”

