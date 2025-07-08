A285 in West Sussex partially blocked due to fallen tree on the road
The A285 in West Sussex has been partially blocked due to a fallen tree on the road.
The AA has reported that the A285 near Petworth has been partially blocked due to the fallen tree.
Traffic is also ‘moving slowly’ in both directions between the East Lavington turn off and Beechwood Lane according to the AA.
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.
