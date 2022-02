The A286 is set to close at night for five weeks as work is set to take place. SUS-220221-140944001

Tree felling will take place on the road to trees dying of Ash Dieback disease.

From February 24 to April 1 (or earlier if the work is completed) at 8pm to 5.30am the road will be closed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure will be between Cocking and Town Lane in Singleton.

Residential access and emergency services access will still be maintained.