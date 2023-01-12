Police officers and paramedics were called to A29 Fairmile Bottom around 8am this morning (Thursday, January 12).
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee was among the emergency personnel who responded to a ‘single-vehicle minor injury collision’ on the A29 at Slindon.
Whilst the incident was ongoing, he said: "The road is closed in both directions due to the original incident and an oil spill caused by passing vehicles involved in another collision.”
The road reopened between A284 London Road (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout) and Madehurst Road by 10am.
Traffic remained ‘very slow’ in the area at 11am, an AA report said, but delays have now cleared.
