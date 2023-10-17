BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

A29 crash near Horsham: reports of collision involving lorry and motorbike at golf club

There have been reports of a crash on the A29 near Horsham this morning (Tuesday, October 17).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 07:39 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 07:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, a lorry and a motorbike involved on A29 Stane Street both ways at Slinfold Golf Club. Traffic is coping well.”

They said the incident was first reported at 6.12am.

Related topics:A29Traffic