In a social media post shortly after 10pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews are ‘currently responding to a road traffic collision’ on A29 Stane Street, near Slinfold Golf Club.
Its statement on social media added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time and we would ask people to avoid the area.”
According to AA Traffic sources, A29 Stane Street was closed both ways between The Golf Course and Five Oaks Roundabout. The road reopened on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: A29 collision: Two young people dead and another two in hospital with life-threatening injuries