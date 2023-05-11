A main road in West Sussex has reopened after a serious collision last night (Wednesday, May 10).

In a social media post shortly after 10pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews are ‘currently responding to a road traffic collision’ on A29 Stane Street, near Slinfold Golf Club.

Its statement on social media added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time and we would ask people to avoid the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to AA Traffic sources, A29 Stane Street was closed both ways between The Golf Course and Five Oaks Roundabout. The road reopened on Thursday morning.

Sussex Roads Police