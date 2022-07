A29 Stane Street was blocked after a collision, involving two cars and a motorbike.

Queueing traffic was reported between Billinghurst and Pulborough.

Sussex Police said officers were called to A29 Stane Street, near North Heath, around 10.50am.

According to traffic reports, A29 Stane Street is blocked both ways after a collision, involving a car and a bike.

“The motorcycle rider suffered injuries not believed to be serious at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

"The road was closed temporarily to allow emergency services to respond to the collision, but has since reopened.”

