There have been reports of an obstruction on a road in West Sussex this morning (Sunday, June 16).

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of obstruction on the road on A29 Bury Road near B2138.”

AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well near Bury Common and Watersfield at the moment.