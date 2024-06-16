A29 obstruction: warning for drivers in West Sussex
There have been reports of an obstruction on a road in West Sussex this morning (Sunday, June 16).
The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of obstruction on the road on A29 Bury Road near B2138.”
AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well near Bury Common and Watersfield at the moment.
The incident was first reported at 7.32am.
