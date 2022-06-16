AA issues urgent warning for Chichester drivers as fuel prices rise

The AA said motorists should ‘walk or cycle to save money’.

On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in the Chichester district stood at £1.85 over the four days to June 14, according to figures from petrolprices.com – up 40 per cent from £1.32 over a week in early June last year.

The cost also topped £2 a litre in other parts of West Sussex for the first time.

A3(M) near J12 where it splits to become the M275 and M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-15)

AA president Edmund King said: “This is the worst week of pump pain so far for drivers.

‘We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys if they are able to do so, and walk or cycle to save money.

“Almost one fifth of AA members are already doing this.

Cycling is an alternative to driving if you aren't planning a long journey. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“But by changing your driving style you can also save up to 15 per cent on fuel costs.

“These crippling fuel costs are hitting home so drivers need to take all the steps they can to stay mobile.”

The AA claimed high streets are losing out on £23 million a day in ‘potential consumer spending’ as that is the estimated extra amount drivers are spending on petrol compared with this time last year.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said it is ‘becoming clearer by the day that the Government must take further action to reduce the enormous financial burden on drivers’.

He accused the Government of being ‘fixated on ensuring retailers are passing on March’s 5p duty cut fully’, claiming this is ‘ignoring the fact that wholesale costs of fuel have absolutely rocketed since then’.