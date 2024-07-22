'Advanced Warning' - Road in Chichester set to close for eight days

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:25 BST
Chichester, West Sussex.Chichester, West Sussex.
Chichester, West Sussex.
A road in Chichester is set to close for over a week in at the beginning of August.

A sign has been spotted in Chichester providing a ‘warning’ of a road closure in the West Sussex city. Terminus road is set to be closed for eight days.

This will take place from Monday, August 5 and will end on Saturday, August 13. The closure is said to be in action from 8 pm to 6 am each day.

More updates to follow.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice