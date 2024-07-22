'Advanced Warning' - Road in Chichester set to close for eight days
A road in Chichester is set to close for over a week in at the beginning of August.
A sign has been spotted in Chichester providing a ‘warning’ of a road closure in the West Sussex city. Terminus road is set to be closed for eight days.
This will take place from Monday, August 5 and will end on Saturday, August 13. The closure is said to be in action from 8 pm to 6 am each day.
More updates to follow.
