Air ambulance lands after collision in West Sussex village; fire crews join emergency response

An air ambulance landed after a collision in Wiston.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was called by Sussex Police to ‘reports of a road traffic collision’ on the A283.

This incident was reported around 12.15pm on Wednesday (August 13).

“Ambulance crews attended alongside The Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex and assessed and treated one patient on scene before taking them by road to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment,” a SECAmb spokesperson said.

Fire crews also assisted at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a car in ditch. Firefighters made the scene safe.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Crews left the scene at 1.30pm.”

According to AA Traffic News, there is slow traffic in the area.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A283 Washington Road both ways between B2135 Horsham Road and Wiston Park.”

Follow live traffic updates at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/wiston