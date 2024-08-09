Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the roads which are set to close as Airbourne returns to Eastbourne.

The highly-anticipated airshow takes place from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18.

Several roads are set to close to make way for the dazzling air display – which expects to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

See below for the full list of road closures, and when they will be in place:

King Edward’s Parade from Lascelles Terrace to its junction with Silverdale Road – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.Grand Parade from Queens Gardens to its junction with Lascelles Terrace (access will be maintained for Elms Avenue residents) – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.

Marine Parade from Queens Gardens to its junction with Marine Parade Road – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.

Wilmington Square, both sides (access and parking maintained for residents and carers) – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.

Ascot Close (access to residents maintained) – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 18, 2024.

Wartling Road (access to residents maintained) – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 18, 2024.

Devonshire Place from Compton Street to its junction with Grand Parade – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 18, 2024.

Cavendish Place from Seaside Road to its junction with Grand Parade – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.