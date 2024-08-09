Airbourne 2024: Road closures announced ahead of airshow's return
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The highly-anticipated airshow takes place from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18.
Several roads are set to close to make way for the dazzling air display – which expects to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.
See below for the full list of road closures, and when they will be in place:
King Edward’s Parade from Lascelles Terrace to its junction with Silverdale Road – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.Grand Parade from Queens Gardens to its junction with Lascelles Terrace (access will be maintained for Elms Avenue residents) – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.
Marine Parade from Queens Gardens to its junction with Marine Parade Road – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.
Wilmington Square, both sides (access and parking maintained for residents and carers) – closed from 6am on August 12, 2024 – 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.
Ascot Close (access to residents maintained) – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 18, 2024.
Wartling Road (access to residents maintained) – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 18, 2024.
Devonshire Place from Compton Street to its junction with Grand Parade – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 18, 2024.
Cavendish Place from Seaside Road to its junction with Grand Parade – closed from 6am on August 14, 2024 - 11.59pm on August 20, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.