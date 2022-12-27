‘Allow extra time to reach your destination’: Trains unable to use some platforms at Gatwick Airport

Trains have not been able to use some platforms at Gatwick Airport following engineering work, Southern Rail has said.

Just before 1pm on Tuesday, December 27, Southern said: “Following engineering work taking place overnight, trains are not able to use some platforms at Gatwick Airport. Your journey may take up to 20 minutes longer than usual as trains may begin to queue to pass through the station. Allow extra time to reach your destination.”

A Southern spokesperson later told customers that they may use other Thameslink and Southern trains on any reasonable route, Metrobus routes between Three Bridges and Purley and the route 405 London Bus between Redhill and East Croydon at no additional cost.

The spokesperson added: “Your journey may take up to 45 minutes longer than usual as trains will be delayed while they queue to pass through the station.

Gatwick Airport railway station

