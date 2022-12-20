Edit Account-Sign Out
Amberley crash photo: police confirm four vehicles were involved in B2139 collision near Storrington

The B2139 between Amberly and Storrington was closed yesterday afternoon (Monday, December 19), following a crash at Turnpike Road, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has said.

By Lawrence Smith
5 minutes ago

The fire service confirmed that a collision had taken place after a report appeared on AA Traffic News.

A photographer also sent in a photo of the scene that showed three damaged vehicles blocking the road.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the B2139 between Amberly and Storrington is closed following a crash on Monday, December 19
The AA said that the road was blocked due to a crash involving three vehicles to the west of Storrington around Rackham Street. The fire service then advised people to avoid driving in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, December 20, that the collision actually involved four vehicles and that only minor injuries had been reported. Police said the vehicles were later recovered.

PoliceSussex Police