The B2139 between Amberly and Storrington was closed yesterday afternoon (Monday, December 19), following a crash at Turnpike Road, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has said.

The fire service confirmed that a collision had taken place after a report appeared on AA Traffic News.

A photographer also sent in a photo of the scene that showed three damaged vehicles blocking the road.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the B2139 between Amberly and Storrington is closed following a crash on Monday, December 19

The AA said that the road was blocked due to a crash involving three vehicles to the west of Storrington around Rackham Street. The fire service then advised people to avoid driving in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, December 20, that the collision actually involved four vehicles and that only minor injuries had been reported. Police said the vehicles were later recovered.

