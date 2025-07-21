Anger as take away rubbish is left strewn across pavement at West Sussex village ‘every three days or so’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:13 BST
A Lindfield resident has expressed frustration over rubbish being strewn across a pavement in Lindfield.

The resident shared two photos on a Facebook group that show cans and wrappers left by the walkway near a road.

They said: “I’m sure the perpetrators aren’t on this group but every three days or so someone is throwing a bag full of take away rubbish out of their window all over Scamps Hill pavement. Always in the same spot. I’ve cleared it up a few times as school children, prams and the elderly do use this path and they shouldn’t have to walk through rubbish!”

Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for comment.

Litter at Scamps Hill

1. Scamps Hill

Litter at Scamps Hill Photo: Contributed

Scamps Hill

2. Scamps Hill

Scamps Hill Photo: Contributed

Related topics:LindfieldFacebookMid Sussex District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice