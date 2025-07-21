Anger as take away rubbish is left strewn across pavement at West Sussex village ‘every three days or so’

The resident shared two photos on a Facebook group that show cans and wrappers left by the walkway near a road.
They said: “I’m sure the perpetrators aren’t on this group but every three days or so someone is throwing a bag full of take away rubbish out of their window all over Scamps Hill pavement. Always in the same spot. I’ve cleared it up a few times as school children, prams and the elderly do use this path and they shouldn’t have to walk through rubbish!”
Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for comment.