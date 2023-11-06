BREAKING
Angmering Bypass roadworks begin: 'Delays likely' for months but they will pause for Christmas

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the Angmering Bypass in the build up to Christmas and beyond due to four-months of roadworks.
By Sam Morton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Utility repair and maintenance works have started on the A280 today (Monday, November 6) – and they are expected to last until February 2024, with a Christmas hiatus.

Two sets of two-way signals have been installed as part of traffic management measures, according to one.network.

A notice on the website read: “Roadworks – delays likely [on the] Angmering Bypass, 6 November 2023 - 2 February 2024.”

Utility repair and maintenance works have started on the A280 Angmering Bypass today– and they are expected to last until February 2024, with a Christmas hiatus. Photo: Eddie MitchellUtility repair and maintenance works have started on the A280 Angmering Bypass today– and they are expected to last until February 2024, with a Christmas hiatus. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
There will be no footway closures as part of the works, which will have an ‘early start’.

Matthew Jones, streetworks manager at Last Mile Asset Management, said: “The works in question is to lay electric cables from an existing point to the new development roughly 1,500m away.

“Due to the scale of works, Last Mile would have had to apply for a permit with the local roads authority at least three months in advance and all traffic management, road closures, diversions, etc would have had to been agreed by the local authority as it is on their roads we intend to carry out works.

“Although the permit states the works will be ongoing from the 06/11/23 till the 02/02/24, it is agreed that works and site will be cleared by the 15/12/23 and resume again in the new year, which should hopefully minimise any disruption through the Christmas period.”

The contractor said its workers will follow West Sussex Highways’ specification, adding: “They will have the power to make the necessary recommendations or changes.”

