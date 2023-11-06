Angmering Bypass roadworks begin: 'Delays likely' for months including Christmas and new year
Utility repair and maintenance works have started on the Angmering Bypass today (Monday, November 6) – and they are expected to last until February 2024.
Two sets of two-way signals have been installed as part of traffic management measures.
Global Utility Connections / Energetic Electricity has been named on one.network as the company granted a permit for these works.
A notice on the website read: “Roadworks – delays likely [on the] Angmering Bypass, 6 November 2023 - 2 February 2024.”
There will be no footway closures as part of the works, which will have an ‘early start’.