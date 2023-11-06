Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the Angmering Bypass in the build up to Christmas and beyond due to four-months of roadworks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Utility repair and maintenance works have started on the Angmering Bypass today (Monday, November 6) – and they are expected to last until February 2024.

Two sets of two-way signals have been installed as part of traffic management measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Global Utility Connections / Energetic Electricity has been named on one.network as the company granted a permit for these works.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

A notice on the website read: “Roadworks – delays likely [on the] Angmering Bypass, 6 November 2023 - 2 February 2024.”