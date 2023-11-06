BREAKING
Angmering Bypass roadworks begin: 'Delays likely' for months including Christmas and new year

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the Angmering Bypass in the build up to Christmas and beyond due to four-months of roadworks.
By Sam Morton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Utility repair and maintenance works have started on the Angmering Bypass today (Monday, November 6) – and they are expected to last until February 2024.

Two sets of two-way signals have been installed as part of traffic management measures.

Global Utility Connections / Energetic Electricity has been named on one.network as the company granted a permit for these works.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

A notice on the website read: “Roadworks – delays likely [on the] Angmering Bypass, 6 November 2023 - 2 February 2024.”

There will be no footway closures as part of the works, which will have an ‘early start’.

