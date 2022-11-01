Angmering station level crossing closed both ways due to 'potential emergency'

The Angmering train station level crossing is closed in both directions this morning (November 1) due to a potential emergency.

The station was reported to be shut by East Preston Parish Council this morning (November 1).

In a statement on Facebook, the council wrote: “Angmering Station level crossing is closed in both directions this morning.

"Please avoid the area if possible. Pedestrians can still cross.

"Rustington Parish Council East Preston, West Sussex Community Angmering Parish Council UK Power Networks doing some maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Presumably emergency as we received no notice.”

The news of the delays at the station come after Storm Claudio has also caused many delays across Southern and Thameslink services in Sussex today.