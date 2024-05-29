Appeal for witnesses after A22 collision near Uckfield
The collision involving a silver Mercedes, a silver Ford Fiesta, and a blue Peugeot 208 occurred at about 7.15am on Tuesday, May 28, between the Little Horsted and Owlsbury roundabouts, police said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The driver of the Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and driving without valid third party insurance.
“Police can confirm that Elliott Leonard-Diss, 29, of Hadlow Down, was charged with drink-driving and driving without valid third party insurance. He is due to appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on June 12 to answer the charges.
“Officers are investigating and are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving in the area at the time. In particular, the silver Mercedes was seen driving north from Golden Cross.
“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV or dashcam footage can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 176 of 28/05.”
This article was update on May 30 at the request of Sussex Police to correct an error in their original statement.
