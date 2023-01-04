Petworth Town Council’s application for the town centre roads to become 20mph zones has been successful.

The go-ahead has been given for speed limit policy changes which will help vulnerable road users and make active travel choices more attractive in Midhurst and Petworth.

This means the zones, following the success of the application will be put into place between 2024 and 2025.

In a statement, Liz singleton, chair of PTC said: “Petworth Town Council is delighted to have been informed that our Community Highways Scheme application for Petworth to be designated a 20 mph zone has been successfully short listed for the 2023/24 work programme, conditional on full County Council approval.

“The zone is at the heart of the town councils plans to improve road safety in Petworth and especially on North Street and Angel Street.

"The scheme will be designed by WSCC Highways in 2023/24 and should be built in 2024/25 as long as a technically compliant and affordable design can be agreed, and there are no unforeseen problems.

"The initial design phase includes a formal process of public consultation and legal orders.

“This is a long process, but on the positive side it will enable full consultation with residents not just on the principle of a 20 mph zone but also on the design details, especially the starting locations for the zone on North Street, Angel Street and Grove Lane.

The go-ahead has also been given for speed limit policy changes which will help vulnerable road users and make active travel choices more attractive in the Rother Valley area.

Councillor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “There have been significant changes in the Highway Code to help pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians and our revised speed limit policy dovetails perfectly with this, focusing on helping vulnerable road users by making active travel choices more attractive.

“Higher speed limits that are normally applied to rural roads are also addressed in the policy changes. This will assist in the national drive for increased levels of active travel: by encouraging more walking and cycling, we can help to cut congestion, reduce carbon emissions, help improve people’s health and wellbeing and support the local economy.