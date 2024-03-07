Are these the 11 worst potholes in Burgess Hill? Video footage shows damage to three popular roads in town

A Mid Sussex Times photographer has captured video footage of 11 potholes in three roads in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:45 GMT
Steve Robards said the large potholes in Leylands Road, London Road and Junction Road could be the worst in the town.

One pothole around a drain in Junction Road shows that the cement under the tarmac has been exposed.

Just one of the many potholes in Junction Road, Burgess HillJust one of the many potholes in Junction Road, Burgess Hill
In January this year a frustrated resident of Haywards Heath called for West Sussex County Council to repair a particularly deep pothole as well as a damaged drain.

A WSCC spokesperson said in response: “We totally understand people’s frustration with potholes, which is why we have dedicated extra resources and continue to act proactively in tackling the issue.”

The WSCC spokesperson said the council repaired around 41,000 potholes in the last financial year. They estimate they will repair about 49,000 this year. They added that ‘find and fix’ teams repair potholes in urban areas ‘there and then’.

