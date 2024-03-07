Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Robards said the large potholes in Leylands Road, London Road and Junction Road could be the worst in the town.

One pothole around a drain in Junction Road shows that the cement under the tarmac has been exposed.

Just one of the many potholes in Junction Road, Burgess Hill

A WSCC spokesperson said in response: “We totally understand people’s frustration with potholes, which is why we have dedicated extra resources and continue to act proactively in tackling the issue.”