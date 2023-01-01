December 31 - January 1:
Southern - Normal festive planned service. Due to an RMT overtime ban there may be short-notice cancellations and amendments.
Southeastern - Saturday timetable on December 31, Sunday timetable on January 1
Last trains from London on New Year’s Eve (December 31):
From London St Pancras to Haywards Heath - 12.54am
From London Bridge to Brighton (and stations to Worthing) - 12.07am
From London Bridge to East Grinstead - 11.22pm
From London Bridge to Gatwick Airport (via Redhill) - 12.15am
From London Bridge to Horsham - 11.43pm
No trains from London Victoria due to engineering works.
January 2:
Southern - Normal planned service, may be amendments.
Southeastern - Saturday timetable
January 3-7:
Strikes for RMT and ASLEF so there will be limited/no services. The line between Brighton and London will be the only open route across Sussex and this will be a limited service. There will be no Gatwick Express services running.
More information here: